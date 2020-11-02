Supreme Court Stays EC's Order Revoking Kamal Nath's Star Campaigner Status For MP Bypolls

The Supreme Court has put a stay on the Election Commission's (EC's) order removing Kamal Nath's name as a star campaigner for the Congress party. This comes a day after Kamal Nath moved the Supreme Court challenging the EC's order over his 'item' remark against MP Minister Imarti Devi.

The Supreme Court observed that primary-facie, EC didn’t have the power to revoke the status. In reply, EC said it acted under model code of conduct. However, the apex court has now sought a written reply from EC to Kamal Nath Nath’s petition.

Senior lawyer and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha had told PTI that the former Chief Minister had challenged the EC's decision on various grounds. He also termed the poll panel's decision as "unfair", saying such "sarcastic comments" between candidates is the norm in poll campaigning worldwide, including in the US.

EC revokes Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of India (EC) revoked Kamal Nath's 'star campaigner' status claiming repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The EC stated that if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken. This essentially means that the expenditure — including the cost of his travel, food, lodging - of Kamal Nath's campaign, will be added to candidate's poll expenses, whereas when a leader is given the status of star campaigner, the expenses go to the party account.

On Monday, the EC ruled that Kamal Nath had violated its advisory by describing BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Dated April 29, 2019, the advisory read, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women". Moreover, it advised him to not use any such word or statement while making public utterances during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

Kamal Nath had referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item' while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje - he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Taking action against Madhya Pradesh ex-CM Kamal Nath, BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Nath for his 'item' remark against the state's Minister of Women and Child Development Imarti Devi.

