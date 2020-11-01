MP By-polls: Chouhan Slams Congress, Says 'hooliganism Increased During Its Tenure'

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hit out at the Congress during a rally in Biaora talking about how the grand-old party had only promoted 'hooliganism' under their tenure. Promising to establish, the 'rule of law', the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister stressed on the need to make the state 'self-reliant'.

"Hooliganism had increased under the rule of Congress. I will establish the whereabouts of the goons and the rule of law will be established. We have to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant, we used to say that the temple will be built there, that work was completed under the leadership of Modi ji. Now for a united India, we need to make Madhya Pradesh self-sufficient," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan also slammed the Congres for harping over Article 370, talking about how the abrogation of the article had turned India into a 'powerful nation.' "Article 370 has been abrogated but Congress wants it back. But under Modi Ji our nation has become powerful unlike earlier when we used to be afraid of small countries. We have even replied combatively to the Chinese who tried to enter our land. We don't fear anyone now," he said.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress blamed the BJP of poaching four MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds later. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly. 28 seats are up for polls now as BJP holds a majority with 107 MLAs and Congress holds 88 seats in the 230-member assembly.

