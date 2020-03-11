MP Congress Mulls To Disqualify 6 Ministers From Jyotiraditya Scindia Camp

It seems like the trouble for Congress in Madhya Pradesh will not end anytime soon. After the senior leader of Madhya Pradesh Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday, Congress in a fresh move mulls to disqualify its six ministers from the Kamal Nath Government.

Senior lawyer and Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia on Wednesday met Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati and submitted a petition requesting him to disqualify all the six ministers of Scindia camp for anti-party activities under various sections. After meeting with MP Assembly speaker, JP Dhanopia said "six ministers of Madhya Pradesh are hands in glove with BJP and are trying to destabilise the Congress Government while they became MLAs on the ticket of Congress and took the oath. Now they are working against the government and BJP is sponsoring them. There is a provision under Section 191 that such people should be considered anti-party elements. We have given a disqualification petition to Honourable Speaker NP Prajapati and requested him to take actions against these ministers at the earliest."

After meeting the Congress spokesperson, speaker of MP assembly NP Prajapati said, "I will definitely summon all these ministers."

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia nominated as Rajya Sabha candidate after induction into BJP: Sources

'No political crisis in Madhya Pradesh'

Following is the list of ministers of Scindia camp. Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr. Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia Tarun Bhanot who tendered his resignation after a cabinet meeting at Kamalnath's residence also met the speaker of Madhya Pradesh assembly.

After meeting with speaker Bhanot said, "There is no political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, it's a hunger for power of BJP, why doesn't BJP understands that people of Madhya Pradesh have voted in our favor. What else Shivraj Ji wants? Is this right for democracy? I want to say All is well."

"See Jyotiraditya Scindia is a big leader, it doesn't suit to me to say anything about him," added Bhanot when asked if Scindia should come back in Congress.

READ | 'He's the only chap...': Rahul Gandhi breaks silence over Scindia's exit from Congress

READ | BJP's Ram Madhav says there's 'Something seriously wrong' with Rahul Gandhi's Scindia take