BJP's Ram Madhav Says There's 'Something Seriously Wrong' With Rahul Gandhi's Scindia Take

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his response on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis. Taking to Twitter, he took a dig at the Congress party's leadership and stated that something is seriously wrong with them.

Rahul’s party is on fire. He wants more petrol at cheaper price. 😀 Something is seriously wrong. Failure to keep MLAs, then blaming PM for his failure, n finally linking it to petrol prices .... What a leadership... — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) March 11, 2020

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress, former party president, Rahul Gandhi, in his first response on the Madhya Pradesh crisis, has asked the Prime Minister's office to focus on the crashing oil prices. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he urged the Central government to slash the petrol price in the country under Rs 60, and has accused the PMO of "destabilising an elected Congress government."

Earlier in the day, as he reached the Parliament to attend the Budget session, he greeted the media with a "good morning," but evaded the question on Scindia's resignation. He reportedly walked away and said, "not now."

Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

On Wednesday, he joined the BJP in the presence of party national president JP Nadda.

