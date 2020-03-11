'He's The Only Chap...': Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence Over Scindia's Exit From Congress

Breaking his silence on Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Party, Congress MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Scindia was the only one who can walk into his house anytime. Reportedly, Scindia, who was increasingly finding himself sidelined within the Congress, had been wanting to meet Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia to discuss his position in the Party. Gandhi's comments came hours after Scindia joined the BJP at an event in Delhi.

Speaking to the media on reports that Scindia tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi, he said, "He is the only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime... He was with me in college."

Gandhi slams PM Modi

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress, former party president, Rahul Gandhi, in his first response on the Madhya Pradesh crisis, has asked the Prime Minister's office to focus on the crashing oil prices. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he urged the Central government to slash the petrol price in the country under Rs 60, and has accused the PMO of "destabilising an elected Congress government."

Earlier in the day, as he reached the Parliament to attend the Budget session, he greeted the media with a "good morning," but evaded the question on Scindia's resignation. He reportedly walked away and said, "not now."

Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

Scindia inducted into BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday was formally inducted into the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda at the Party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all the talks of mediation failed.

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. The Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Currently, Kamal Nath has called all his MLAs to an emergency meeting but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs have attended.

