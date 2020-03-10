Hammerblow: 19 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs Tender Resignations After Scindia Quits Party

In a major development in the Madhya Pradesh political chaos, as many as 19 MLAs from Scindia's camp have sent in their resignations to the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan and Speaker of Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. This move comes after Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia on Twitter announced that he has quit the grand old party.

Scindia resigns

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia Gandhi, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM. However, Scindia's resignation letter is dated Monday - March 9, a day before

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the resignations of 19 MLAs posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

