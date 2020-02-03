Quaint Admission: MP Min Regrets Failing To Boost Industry; Proud Of Scindia 'chamcha' Tag

Political leaders are often seen making big announcements for the people in public meetings and speaking about their achievements. In an unusual turn of events, Madhya Pradesh Labour Minister and Congress leader Mahendra Singh Sisodia expressed his regret and admitted his government couldn't do anything to give a boost to the industrial sector.

'I express my regret'

The minister who was in Guna to inaugurate the community hall at the Industry Park on Sunday said: "I've been a minister for a year now but we, along with the officials looking after the industries, couldn't do anything to give a boost to the industrial sector, I express my regret."

He also said that his government will do whatever it can for the betterment of Guna. "You called me here today and I got the opportunity to speak with you. The MP government will do whatever it can for Guna," he added. Congress leader and Guna collector Bhaskar Lakshakar was also present at the event.

'Why just chamcha?'

Mahendra Sisodia is considered close to former Union Minister and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Last month, reacting to the opposition BJP ridiculing him as former Jyotiraditya Scindia’s 'chamcha' (sycophant), Mahendra Singh Sisodiya said it was nothing to be ashamed of.

“Maharaj (Scindia) gave me the party ticket in the elections, made my life worthwhile by making me a Cabinet minister. I’m fortunate to be the chamcha of such a leader. Why just chamcha, you can call me his kadhai (pan),” said Sisodiya. This was after Guna’s BJP MP KP Yadav (who defeated Scindia in 2019 Lok Sabha polls) had dubbed Sisodiya as Scindia’s chamcha.

Mahendra Singh Sisodia went on to say the MP from Guna was also Scindia's chamcha and would run after his car. KP Singh is a former Congressman who joined the BJP after he wasn't given a ticket for the by-election in 2018 from Ashok Nagar district. KP Singh was given the BJP ticket from Guna where in a shocking outcome, he defeated his mentor Scindia.

