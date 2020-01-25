Madhya Pradesh Government Schools Begin Reciting The Preamble During Assembly

Following the instructions of the Madhya Pradesh government, public schools across the state have begun teaching the students to recite the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. On Saturday, the students recited the Preamble in the presence of State Law Minister PC Sharma in the Rajiv Gandhi School of Bhopal.

The government of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday instructed that students in government-run schools of MP will have to compulsorily read out the preamble to the Constitution during their assemblies on every Saturday starting this week.

PC Sharma said: "The children will know about the constitution of Ambedkar. They will know that the constitution is not to be tampered with and the fact that Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christians are all one. "Tomorrow is January 26, which is Constitution Day. It is the best constitution in the world. Hence, on the orders of the Chief Minister, a constitution lesson was taught in Rajiv Gandhi Government School," the Madhya Pradesh Law Minister added.

The decision came after the Maharashtra government also made it compulsory for the school students across the state to read out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies every day from January 26.

The move to make students read out the preamble to the Constitution comes at a time when wide-spread protests are being held against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Preamble Reciting Mandatory In Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said that from January 26 onwards it will be made compulsory for school students to read-out the preamble to the Constitution during their morning assemblies. Reading of the preamble is the part of the "sovereignty of constitution, welfare of all" campaign, a state government circular said.

Speaking to the media she said, "Students will recite the preamble to the Constitution so that they know its importance. It is an old GR. But we will implement it from January 26. Students will read out the preamble every day after morning prayers"

(With inputs from ANI)