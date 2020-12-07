MP Minister Alleges 'Those Who Abuse India Get Awards', Slams 'Award Wapsi' Over Farm Laws

Igniting a controversy on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel claimed that all persons who have returned their awards over the farm laws are not patriots. Mentioning that awards had been returned even during the first term of the Modi government, he alleged that they are given to individuals who abuse India and want to break India. Several prominent personalities such as Padma Vibhushan awardee Parkash Singh Badal, Padma Bhushan awardee Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Padma Shri awardee Kartar Singh have returned their awards in solidarity with the farmers' protests.

Moreover, internationally acclaimed boxer Vijender Singh addressed the protesting farmers on December 6 and threatened to return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Speaking to the media, the MP Agriculture Minister also rejected the possibility of the Centre repealing The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Citing that these laws were passed in Parliament, Patel contended they had the support of the people.

MP Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel remarked, "The awards were returned even earlier. How did all these awardees get the awards? Those who abuse Bharat Mata and say 'Break India' get awards. These so-called intellectuals and awardees are not patriots. I give an open challenge to farmer organizations and everyone else. I am ready to satisfy everyone (on the farm laws). Nobody will agree to the demand that the bills should be repealed. In a democracy, the biggest strength is the people and the people's elected representatives passed these laws in Parliament."

Centre to continue talks with farmer leaders

The Centre's 6th round of talks with farmer leaders will be held on December 9. Asserting that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar expressed the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. On December 5, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. During the 5th round of talks, Tomar requested the farmers' representatives to ask the senior citizens and children among the protesters to go home. While some farmers have shifted to the designated Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari, many others are still protesting at the Delhi borders.