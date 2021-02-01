MP Minister Says If There Is Evidence Of Wrong Done, Names Of Places Must Be Changed

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP MLA from Indore Usha Thakur said that if there is evidence that something wrong happened in the past, the names of states should be changed. While talking to ANI, Thakur said that the constitution grants permission to rectify mistakes if there is evidence.

"If something wrong happened in the past, and if somebody has evidence of that, then the Constitution permits us to correct those mistakes. If there is evidence, then the names of places should be changed," Thakur said.

Earlier in November 2020, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker and BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma suggested changing the names of Hoshangabad city to 'Narmadapuram' and Idgah Hills in Bhopal to 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. BJP MP Shankar Lalwani had proposed in December 2020 to change the name of one of the localities of Indore from Khajrana to Ganesh Nagar.

Maharashtra CM Asks Centre To Rename Aurangabad Airport

On January 6, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urged the Centre to rename Aurangabad airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar has been Shiv Sena's longstanding demand. In a letter addressed to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, he requested the issuance of a notification renaming the airport to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport at the earliest.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray writes to Central Government asking to take a decision on changing the name of Aurangabad Airport to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Allahabad Officially Renamed As 'Prayagraj'

In 2018, Allahabad was officially renamed as 'Prayagraj'. The decision was announced by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, which formally re-christened the name of the holy city to Prayagraj on October 16. The decision to change the name of the city comes into effect immediately, as announced by the UP Health Minister, Siddharth Nath Singh.

