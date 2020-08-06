MP Namgyal Says Ladakh Got Its Dues For 71 Years Under PM Modi, On 'UT Formation Day'

BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called it a historic day that fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Ladakh as the Union Territory celebrated the one year anniversary of its conception post the abrogation of Article 370.

The decision to revoke Artice 370 and 35 (A) was taken by the government in August 2019 when Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on August 5. The Bill was passed after hours of debate on the same day and was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 6. The bill resulted in the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate UTs-- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking on what is being called 'UT Declaration Day', Ladakh MP Jamyang said that the UT had received its 71-year overdue under the leadership of PM Modi and that the wishes & aspirations of the people of Ladakh were fulfilled with the formation of a separate Union territory.

'What Ladakh didn't get...'

Calling it a historic day, MP Jamyang said that the people of Ladakh marked the day with celebrations keeping in mind the SOPs provided in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The young BJP MP said that they had acquired permission from the District Magistrate (DM) and that they were celebrating the day by wishing each other. Pointing out at the fast-paced developments in the Union Territory of Ladakh over the past year, MP Jamyang said that a combined amount of Rs 11,000 cr had been allocated for the newly-formed UT under the Special Development Package (SDP) and that Ladakh had made several achievements in the form of university, medical college, hotel management institute.

"In Mission Organic Development Initiative we have Rs 250 crore for Leh and Rs 250 crore for Kargil. In Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council for both Leh and Kargil we have more than Rs 200 crore," he said. "What Ladakh did not get in the last 71 years, it got in the last one year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Ladakh witnesses 'breeze of development'

Earlier Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal stated that the UT had received a 'fresh breeze of development' over the past one year since the abrogation of Article 370. Namgyal revealed that Rs 5,958 crores had been set aside for overall inclusive development of the Ladah in 2020-21 Union budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He also shared the progress of various developmental works including the setting up of several educational institutions in Ladakh over the past one year.

