'A Transformation In J&K And Ladakh,' Says EAM Jaishankar On 1-year Of Abrogation Of 370

As the abrogation of Article 370 completes one year on August 5, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar put out a series of tweets talking about how the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh had undergone a transformation over the past year.

Jaishankar stated that post the abrogation, the two UTs now saw an application of progressive laws, delivery of social justice, advancement of the rights of women and vulnerable sections along with various other developmental projects that were taking shape on ground. The External Affairs Minister also shared images from a meeting that was held between him and officials of the UTs sharing the various topics of discussion in the meeting.

A transformation underway in Jammu & Kashmir and in Ladakh -



•Application of progressive laws

•Delivery of social justice

•Advancement of women’s rights and empowerment

•Support for vulnerable sections pic.twitter.com/MyS3UyNBxh — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 5, 2020

•Expansion of education and employment opportunities

•Development projects taking shape on the ground pic.twitter.com/Oic8ocsk1h — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 5, 2020

Ladakh witnesses 'breeze of development'

Earlier Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal stated that the UT had received a 'fresh breeze of development' over the past one year since the abrogation of Article 370. Namgyal revealed that Rs 5,958 crores had been set aside for overall inclusive development of the Ladah in 2020-21 Union budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He also shared the progress of various developmental works including the setting up of several educational institutions in Ladakh over the past one year.

"Zanskar opens up from geographical lockdown by connecting Leh-Padum-Darcha road. New Leh-Singayla-Padum Road (280 km) is connected by reducing 160 km from Old Leh-Kargil-Padum Road (440 km) by completing two years of work in two months. Connectivity of infrastructure is the core of modern-day civilisation. Leh to Padum Road connected within a record span of time. Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas is reflecting on the ground," Namgyal said.

The decision to revoke Artice 370 and 35 (A) was taken by the government in August 2019 when Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on August 5. The Bill was passed after hours of debate on the same day and was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 6. The bill resulted in the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate UTs-- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

