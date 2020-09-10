Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Tess Positive For COVID-19; Issues Statement For Mumbaikars

In a recent development, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The mayor of the financial capital took to Twitter to inform the people about her COVID-19 test. This comes just a day after Mumbai reported a massive surge in the COVID-19 infections in the city.

"I got myself tested for Covid antigen which came out positive. There are no symptoms. I am isolating myself at home on the advice of doctor. My family members have also been tested. With your good wishes and blessings, I will soon start serving Mumbaikars," Pednekar wrote on Twitter in Marathi.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally Rises To 44,65,864; Mumbai Mayor Tests Positive

READ | India Putting Up Well-planned Fight Against COVID-19: Amit Shah

Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed a massive surge of COVID-19 infection with 2227 new cases and 43 new deaths reported in the city. The city also saw 839 recoveries taking the cured tally to 1,26,745 cases. Mumbai - which now lags behind Pune as the worst affected district - has 1,60,744 cases of which 25,659 cases are active while 7982 have succumbed to the virus.

BMC maintained that 'today's cases will reduce after reconciliation of duplicates & out of Mumbai' and that 239 duplicate cases have been removed from the total tally. Mumbai's recovery rate dropped to 79% now while its growth rise has soared again to 1.10%. BMC reported that 8,56,454 samples have been tested till date with an 18.53% positivity rate.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 555, while over 7207 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. The recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 43 days, while Govandi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 93 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 63 days is higher than the national average of 30 days.

READ | BCCI Might Be Forced To Scrap Entire 2020-21 Indian Domestic Season Due To COVID-19?

READ | Ahead Of Festival Season, Kejriwal Urges People To Take Precautions