Congress' Nirupam Concedes Maharashtra Govt Is Unstable; Says 'MVA On A Weak Wicket'

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday took a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Nirupam said that the MVA a government is not stable and will not survive for a long time. He also mentioned that the Congress party should have not been a part of such government.

Speaking to the media Nirupam said, "The MVA govt is not a stable government. This type of government does not survive for long. Congress should not have been part of such government if it falls the biggest loss will occur to the Congress party only." Further, he said that the Congress has come to power in Maharashtra by borrowing power and how long can they survive on this? Nirupam also said that "MVA is on a weak wicket."

Further speaking about Scindia he said that he expected the top leadership of the party to end the conflict going on between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh. Nirupam asserted that it is high time now and Rahul Gandhi needs to take charge of the party. He also termed Scindia's exit from the party as "a huge loss".

The BJP-Sena alliance fell out over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post, leading to the Shiv Sena allying with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, which was preceded by 4-day CM stint by Fadnavis, which fell after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately. Both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned, ushering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The government has been on shaky ground with Sena and Congress often tussling on Hindutva related issues and now the CAA-NRC-NPR where Thackeray has defied his allies greenlighting NPR in the state and claiming 'CAA hurts nobody'.

