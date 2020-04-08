Naidu Accuses YRSCP Of Violating Lockdown Norms; Writes To State Election Commisioner

In the thick of Coronavirus, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu has accused YSRCP candidates of not following the guidelines issued by the state election commission (SEC), to not campaign until further notice, for the now-postponed local body elections. In a letter to SEC, Naidu has also accused YRSRCP leader of violating lockdown norms. The Andhra Pradesh local body elections had been postponed for six weeks last month due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

He has appealed to Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar to disqualify all those ruling party contestants who are found guilty of distributing Rs 1,000, an amount which was meant to be distributed by village volunteers to the poor families.

Chandrababu said that the Rs 1,000 financial assistance was actually announced by the government as part of COVID-19 relief measures. The village/ward volunteers are authorized to distribute this money but YSRCP nominees are themselves distributing the money to mount pressure on voters to support them in the now-postponed election. But the YSRCP leaders in the guise of distributing government's money and ration to the beneficiaries are moving in groups campaigning for YSRCP candidates with overt display of YSRCP flags.

READ: 'PM Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go': BJD's Pinaki Misra

Government Announces 15 New Procedures To Treat COVID-19 Patients

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced 15 new procedures to treat those suspected and infected with Coronavirus, under the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Scheme. The new procedures were introduced by government pulmonologist. A release by the state government stated that the new procedures will come into effect immediately and will have to be followed on the request made by the Local Health Authorities after following all safety procedures.

The 15 procedures are:

Medical Management of suspected patients,

Medical Management of confirmed patients,

Medical Management of confirmed cases with co-morbidities,

Medical Management of Acute Bronchitis with Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure,

Medical Management of ARDS,

Medical Management of COPD with Respiratory Failure (Infective Exacerbation),

Medical Management of Acute Severe Asthma With Acute Respiratory Failure,

Medical Management of ARDS with Multi-Organ failure,

Medical Management of ARDS with DIC,

Intensive care management of Septic Shock,

Medical Management of Acute Respiratory Failure,

Medical Management of Acute Respiratory Failure,

Medical Management of Pneumonia,

Medical Management of ARDS with multi-organ Failure in Paediatrics,

Medical Management of ARDS with DIC in Paediatrics

READ: WATCH: PM Modi chairs all-party meet amid Covid lockdown; Opposition attendees' list here

Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 300 cases of the virus and four people have died in the state. The Centre has declared seven districts in Andhra Pradesh as COVID-19 red zones. These include Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Two Coronavirus deaths were reported in the state on Monday, taking the tally due to the disease to three.

READ: Modi govt readying multi-trillion Covid package for people's 'direct & indirect benefit'

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre mulls extending lockdown post-April 14; cases at 5194

(With Inputs from ANI)