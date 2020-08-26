Naidu Compares CM Jagan To 'Emperor Nero', Accuses YSRCP Of Pursuing Vendetta Politics

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday launched yet another scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for behaving like 'Emperor Nero'. Naidu alleged the chief minister is not initiating any effective steps to save the people's lives when coronavirus is taking a heavy toll. He further accused the YSRCP Government of miserably failing to rescue its people when they were caught in serious crisis situations due to coronavirus, floods, and financial difficulties.

READ |'Jaganmohan Reddy government undermining voice of media', says BJP leader Lanka Dinakar

'COVID-19 spread in East Godavari cause of concern'

While addressing a meeting of senior party leaders, former Chief Minister Naidu said that spread of coronavirus in East Godavari district is a cause for greater concern. He accused the YSRCP Government of playing 'poker game' over the three capital issue amid the COVID pandemic.

"But, the Jagan Reddy regime was busy with playing a risky, dangerous 3 Cards poker game with Amaravati Capital and with the future of the AP people," Naidu said.



He further called upon the people to express their opinion against the "destructive 3 Capitals plan" by giving their responses in the 'apwithamaravati' website.

"The government should open its eyes with the resounding positive referendum that the Andhra Pradesh people would give through this portal. The people were questioning the government on giving house sites in lands that were now submerged under floodwater. Without taking any opinion from any side, the ruling party was blindly going ahead thus leading the State into a dead-end," Naidu alleged.

READ | Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remembers Jaitley, describes him as multi-faceted personality

YSRCP 'foisting false cases' on TDP leaders

Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSRCP regime for 'foisting false cases' on the TDP leaders in order to suppress the voice and eliminate the Opposition in the State. He said by sending the TDP leaders to jails, the ruling party created situations leading to the Opposition leaders becoming Corona patients. Atchannaidu and JC Prabhakar Reddy were clear examples of this, he added. False charges were made against Kollu Ravindra. Harassment of TDP leaders was continuing even during the COVID time, Naidu said.

READ | Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu wish MS Dhoni as his retires from international cricket

COVID-19 situation in AP

Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases and the total number of positive cases has risen to 3,71,639. Meanwhile, the state has reported 9,419 recoveries and 92 deaths on Tuesday.

READ | Naidu launches website for Andhra people to vote for Amaravati; slams Jagan's government

(With ANI Inputs)