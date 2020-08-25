Naidu Launches Website For Andhra People To Vote For Amaravati; Slams Jagan's Government

Amid the continued controversy over CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's government plan to have more than one capital for Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has strongly retaliated once again. Opposing the decision of the state government, Chandrababu Naidu has launched a website where people of the state can vote for Amaravati. People can also share testimonials on the website.

Website to evoke opinion on Amaravati

'A website has been launched,' said Telugu Desam Party chief Naidu, "for the people of Andhra Pradesh. People have to tick yes or no for Amaravati being the capital of the state." Naidu added, "Apart from ticking yes or no for Amaravati as the only capital of the state, the respondents can also leave their testimonials on the website. As a responsible political party, the TDP is doing this in order to empower the people and give further strength to their voice at a time when their state is facing a huge danger."

After launching the new website, www.apwithamaravati.com, Chandrababu Naidu strongly opposed CM Jagan's decision and said that his successor is directing the state and its people towards destruction with his strategies by turning the state to a burial ground. The TDP chief alleged that in 15 months of Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, the government has not contributed a single instance of development in Andhra Pradesh with not even one road being laid.

Reddy's govt. cannot shift the capital

Amid Jagan Mohan Reddy's government's plan to change the capital of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati into three capitals, Naidu said in a statement that the state government has no moral or legal right to do the same. The agreements which were signed with the farmers of current Andhra capital, Amaravati cannot be dissolved said the TDP chief. He said, "There were conditions laid down that the farmers would have no right to question the government on development works in Amaravati. At the same time, the government would have to fully honour the capital construction and development commitments without fail. They gave lands only for one capital but not 3 capitals." Naidu also posted a video buttressing his claims.

Further opposing Reddy's government in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu also questioned if it will be able to compensate the farmers of Amaravati for their land with Rs 10- Rs 12 crore for each acre in projects like HappyNest housing complex. Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy is just welcoming 'all-round devastation' in Andhra Pradesh.

"Since he became the CM, the state became an address for destructions, cancellations and demolitions. From the beginning, Jagan Reddy tried to tarnish Amaravati saying that it was flood-prone. Even the National Green Tribunal had certified that Amaravati had no flood threat as there were no such impacts witnessed in the last 100 years," N Chandrababu Naidu added.

(With ANI inputs)