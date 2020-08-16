Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu Wish MS Dhoni As His Retires From International Cricket

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu offered their best wishes to former India cricketer MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

The two Andhra Pradesh political leaders took to Twitter to wish the former Indian Captain as he announced his retirement on social media platforms. While Naidu said he will miss Dhoni donning the Indian jersey, Reddy said Dhoni's legacy will in spite of generations of cricket enthusiasts.

I wish @msdhoni all the best as he embarks on a new journey in life. We will miss you donning the Indian jersey and giving us some of the best cricketing moments. You’ve made India proud and we value that very much. Farewell #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/y7LmWH6TL0 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) August 15, 2020

Congratulations @msdhoni on a magnificent career. The legacy you are leaving behind will continue to inspire generations of cricket enthusiasts around the world. Best wishes for your future endeavours. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 15, 2020

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad who made his debut in 2004, was entrusted with the captaincy of Team India in 2007 for T20s and ODIs and later on in 2008 for Tests. Debuting in 2004 against Bangladesh, he went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC 2011 World Cup, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. He was the first and remains the only captain to win all the ICC trophies in the world of cricket.

Widely regarded as the best wicket-keeper batsmen, Dhoni will continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He remains the only skipper to win the ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

