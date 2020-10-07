Naqvi Slams Rahul's Farm Laws Criticism, Says 'doesn't Even Know When Crops Are Harvested'

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Rahul Gandhi's criticism over the Farm Laws, alleging that the Congress leader would not even know when crops are sown or harvested. Claiming that his 'upper-storey' was empty, Naqvi slammed Rahul Gandhi for being a 'hypocrite' when decisions boiled down to his political interests. "Someone should tell Pappu, that this is not the mummy ji or Manmohan ji government that when the Parliament passes a Bill, you tear it in front of the people and call it non-sense or nuisance," said Naqvi to news agency ANI.

"Our decisions will not be changed for such political 'pakhand' (hypocrisy). Someone whose upper storey is empty will, of course, say such things. He can't understand what kind of issues we are dealing with. He wouldn't even know when the Rabi and Kharif crops are sown and harvested, and what they consist of," said Naqvi, adding that under PM Modi, the Government was working towards the benefit of the farmers, poor and the downtrodden sections of the society.

Rahul launches bizarre attack over Farm Laws

Addressing a gathering on the concluding day of his "Kheti Bachao Yatra" which started from Punjab's Moga district on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he is 'lying' about the farm laws. Terming it 'India's fight', Rahul Gandhi claimed that if the provisions under the new farm laws are implemented, "farmers will become slaves of corporates." "Whether you want to believe it or not, do remember that Rahul and Amarinder Singh once told you that your land will be snatched. This is the time to take action. If you wait for six months or one year, then it will be of no use," he said.

"Narendra Modi says the farmers can sell their produce anywhere now. When there won't be roads then where will farmers go? Roads were built using mandi tax, and they've ended mandi tax, meaning you have ended roads," Rahul said in a bizarre statement.

(With Agency Inputs)