Haryana: Farmers Marching Towards DyCM Dushyant Chautala's Residence Tear-gassed, Stopped

Despite numerous attempts to assuage the concerns of the farmers on the recently passed farm bills, the Centre and the state governments specially of Haryana have been unable to do so and the farmers have continued their protests. On Tuesday, a group of farmers agitating against laws were tear-gassed and stopped from proceeding towards the residences of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala in Sirsa.

The police lobbed tear gas shells and also used water cannons against the farmers near the Ram Leela Ground in Sirsa city when they tried to cross police barricades on a road leading to the Mr Chautala clan houses barely 200 meters away. Unable to proceed to Chautalas' houses, the farmers sat on a dharna on Sirsa-Barnala Highway in the state and accused the two state government ministers from the Chautala clan of sullying the image of farmers ''messiah'' Devi Lal. The march was carried out by as many as 17 different peasants' organisations.

"Both Dushyant and Ranjit Chautala are bringing disrespect to the name of farmers ''massiah'' Devi Lal by misusing his name in the garb of the peasantry," said Haryana Kisan Manch president Prahalad Singh.

Earlier on September 22, Dushyant Chautala described as "white lies" the claims made by opposition parties that the Centre's farm reforms are aimed at ending the MSP-based procurement regime. Chautala also said there is no truth in the claims that the farm bills were aimed at benefitting big corporates and ending the minimum support price regime.

CM Khattar restricts entry of farmers from elsewhere

Amid the row over the farm laws, Haryana Government on September 28 stopped the entry of farmers from other states to sell their produce in Haryana. Farmers from adjoining states were stopped on the border from entering the state to sell their produce in state government-run Mandis in Haryana. This seemingly comes after Karnal District commissioner issued orders to prevent the outside farmers from entering the state to sell non-basmati varieties of rice which the Haryana government buys at MSP.

Although the laws do not restrict the farmers from selling in any state, the Haryana administration officials have reportedly said that farmers need to upload their details on the government portal after which they get SMS about their arrival date at the market.

This is being seen as a move to give first preference to local farmers than outsiders. Khattar, while praising the new farm reforms laws had assured that the state government will buy Maize and Bajra of Haryana farmers adding that the government will not allow other states' farmers to benefit at the cost of their own farmers.

What are the farm laws?

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

