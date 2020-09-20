Post Passage Of Bills, PM Modi Reassures Farmers On MSP System & Government Procurement

Terming the passage of the farm bills in the Parliament as a "watershed moment", PM Modi on Sunday reiterated that the MSP system and government procurement will continue. Earlier in the day, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were cleared by the Rajya Sabha via a voice vote. According to him, the aforesaid legislation would ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector and empower crores of farmers.

He added that these bills would enhance the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them. Moreover, the PM predicted that the farmers shall have easier access to futuristic technology to boost production and yield better results. He gave an assurance that the NDA government will do everything possible to support them and facilitate a better life for their coming generations.

A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

Ruckus over farm bills

The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

After the passage of these bills in the Lok Sabha, Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest. Before the bills were cleared by the Upper House, the opposition indulged in considerable amount of ruckus. After Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh refused to consider the demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the bills to a Select Committee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien climbed the former's podium, broke his microphone and tore the rule book. Another farm bill passed by the Lok House- The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is yet to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.