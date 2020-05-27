'Lakhs Of Migrants Are Suffering': Mayawati Slams Centre And Maharashtra Amid Faceoff

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the Centre and Maharashtra government for engaging in politics. In her tweet she asserted that due to the differences between the central and state government, the migrants are at the receiving end. Mayawati's statement comes as the Centre and the state governments are engaged in the war of words over the migrant crisis, specifically, their transport back to their home states.

READ: Amid Shramik Special Trains Row; Piyush Goyal Highlights Collapse Of MVA In Maharashtra

'Very sad and unfortunate'

The BSP Supremo in her tweets stated that due to politics, the migrants are suffering. She also urged both sides to clear differences and aid the migrants who have been adversely affected amid the COVID-19 crisis. She also asserted that its the migrants and the medical workers who are being neglected amid the COVID-19 crisis and the extended lockdown.

"Due to a dispute between the Centre and the Government of Maharashtra, lakhs of migrant workers are still suffering very badly, which is very sad and unfortunate. It is important to keep these charges aside and pay attention to these people so that their lives aren't ruined by being caught in the grip of Corona." said Mayawati

1.केन्द्र व महाराष्ट्र सरकार के बीच विवाद के कारण लाखों प्रवासी श्रमिक अभी भी बहुत बुरी तरह से पिस रहे हैं जो अति-दुःखद व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। जरूरी है कि आरोप-प्रत्यारोप छोड़कर इन मजलूमों पर ध्यान दें ताकि कोरोना की चपेट में फंसकर इन लोगों की जिन्दगी पूरी तरह बर्बाद होने से बच सके। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 27, 2020

READ | 'Congress Stayed In Power Due To Democracy, People's Power': Akhilesh Singh To Mayawati

"Anyway, whether it is BJP government or the Congress party, its the migrants and medical workers who are neglected and suffering the most amid lockdown. This is not fair. The government should take a not." she added.

2.वैसे भी चाहे बीजेपी की सरकारें हों या फिर कांग्रेस पार्टी की, कोरोना महामारी व लम्बे लाॅकडाउन से सर्वाधिक पीड़ित प्रवासी श्रमिकों व मेडिकलकर्मियों के हितों की उपेक्षा व प्रताड़ना जिस प्रकार से लगातार की जा रही है वह भी उचित व देशहित में कतई नहीं है। सरकारें तुरन्त ध्यान दें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 27, 2020

READ: Maharashtra Sees 2091 new COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths Reported; State Tally At 54,758

Centre-Maharashtra faceoff

Earlier on Tuesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to immediately arrange for 145 trains demanded by the Maharashtra government, in order to ensure that migrants are sent back to their homes. Goyal said that despite the fact that the Maharashtra government sent incomplete details and incoherent list, 145 trains were sent to Maharashtra.

Moreover, Piyush Goyal has remarked that the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra administration has 'collapsed' and the state lacks a strong 'leadership.' Goyal labelled the allegations by Maharashtra regarding special trains as 'completely baseless.' The Railways Minister also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray has never called him during the entire period of COVID-19 crisis so far and instead he has been in touch with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the state Chief Secretary and other nodal officers.

READ: Mayawati Says Migrants Cannot Be Blamed For Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Targets Govt