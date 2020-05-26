Maharashtra Sees 2091 new COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths Reported; State Tally At 54,758

Maharashtra reported 2091 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 97 deaths on Tuesday. While there are 54,758 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state, the number of active cases stand at 36,004. 1168 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 16,954. There were 97 COVID-related deaths reported in the state today. Out of these, 39 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 15 in Thane, 10 in Kalyan-Dombivali, 8 in Pune, 7 in Solapur, 5 in Aurangabad, 5 in Mira-Bhayandar, 3 in Malegaon, 3 in Ulhasnagar, 1 was recorded in Nagpur city and 1 in Ratnagiri.

Out of 3,90,170 laboratory samples, 54,758 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until today.

CM Uddhav-Pawar Hold Midnight Meet As COVID Cases Pass 50k

Claiming 'stability' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the CM has met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Matoshri and discussed the current situation in the state. Mocking the BJP, he claimed that 'those spreading news about the instability' of MVA government should know that there is nothing to worry about. This comes as the Uddhav government is facing heat as the Coronavirus crisis in the state is worsening.

The latest meeting comes about a week after Pawar had held a discussion with CM Uddhav to discuss the challenges triggered by Coronavirus crisis, after which he urged the Centre to resume Mumbai Local train services.

