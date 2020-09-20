Narendra Tomar Slams Opposition's Clamouring Over Farm Bills, Says 'insult To Farmers'

Amid uproar over the Farm Bills 2020, Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar accused the opposition to be against the interest of people. Amid vehement objection and clamouring from the opposition, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed two farm bills via a voice vote.

Days after their passage in the Lok Sabha, Tomar introduced the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha. The bills faced staunch opposition from farmer bodies as well as from within the ruling coalition.

Tomar questioned Congress' stand over the bill and reminded them of their manifesto. He added that the clamouring by the opposition in Rajya Sabha was an insult to farmers.

"I want to say Congress had this in their manifesto. Now congress took a u-turn. PM Modi did what farmers wanted. What opposition did is against the people. What the opposition did today was an insult to farmers," Tomar said.

Oppositions protest

The Opposition had launched a high-intensity attack on the Centre in Rajya Sabha on Sunday as the bills were tabled for discussion in the upper house. Opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Congress MPs were outraged when USRCP MP VV Reddy backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress to oppose the bills, adding that Congress is a party of 'Dalals' (middlemen). He seemingly said that to take a jibe on Congress as the bills seek to end the mechanism of middlemen in the agricultural sector where farmers need be dependant on the middlemen to sell their produce, however, they would have the option to seek middlemen if they wish to.

DMK MP TKS Elangovan said that Farmers who contribute at least 20% to the total GDP of the country will be made slaves by these Bills. It will kill the farmers and make them a commodity, he contended.

