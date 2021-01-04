Nationalism Not About Giving Speeches From Nagpur In Half-pants: Sachin Pilot Slams RSS

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday appeared to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that nationalism was about the welfare of farmers and not giving speeches from Nagpur "wearing half-pants."

"If you talk about the welfare of farmers than that is what real nationalism is. Nationalism is not delivering phoney speeches from Nagpur wearing half-pants," Pilot said without naming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as he referred RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra in his speech.

#WATCH | "Talking about the welfare of farmers is what is real nationalism. Nationalism is not delivering phoney speeches from Nagpur wearing half-pants," says Congress leader Sachin Pilot at a rally, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in support of farmers protesting the new farm laws pic.twitter.com/6jEPKPOIka — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Former Deputy CM of Rajasthan made the remarks while addressing a rally organised by Congress party in Jaipur in support of farmers protesting the new farm laws. He alleged that the BJP is "pushing farmers' future into darkness".

"At this time you are talking about love-jihad, making laws on marriages and pushing the future of farmers into darkness. History is a witness that in this country that most of the farmer leaders are from Congress party and from some other parties. There is no farmer leader from BJP and there can not be. I am sad that farmers of the country are not only protesting but they are fearful too. They are fearing for their future and their children's future," news agency ANI quoted pilot as saying.

'It is not a matter of shame'

Pilot appealed the Centre to roll back three farm laws. "It is not a complex issue that central government can not solve. You only have to say that we are adding the provision of MSP in this law and withdraw the three laws. Central government should understand that if they take back a few laws, then there is no loss in it. We will thank them if they will take back the laws but they will not repeal laws as they are adamant," he said.

"Making amendments in laws, withdrawing them or feeling sorry raises the stature of leaders. It is not a matter of shame," he added.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a consensus was reached on two of the four issues between protesting farmers and the Central government on December 30 on stubble burning and safeguarding power subsidies. At the conclusion of the seventh round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the next meeting will now be held on January 4.

