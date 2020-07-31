'Natural To Be Worried But No Need To Panic Over Buying Of MLAs': Digvijaya Singh

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, in which the Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying to topple the state government by purchasing MLAs, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that it is "natural" for the Congress to be worried over the purchase of MLAs, but "there is no need to panic"

'There is no need to panic'

The Congress leader also posted a quote by Mahatma Gandhi in Hindi which roughly translates to, "Even if there are a handful of people, but if they are determined and have firm faith in their goal, they can also change history."

विधायकों की ख़रीद पर कॉंग्रेस को चिंतित होना स्वाभाविक है, पर घबराने की ज़रूरत नहीं है।



लोग चाहे मुट्ठी भर हों,

लेकिन संकल्पवान हों,

अपने लक्ष्य में दृढ़ आस्था हो,

वे इतिहास को भी बदल सकते हैं...



~महात्मा गाँधी



हॉट लाइन के सौजन्य से — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 31, 2020

'MLAs being lured now with bigger bribes'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the Assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

The floor test will happen; we are going to the assembly. The BAC decides this, he told reporters, referring to the Assembly's business advisory committee. He said the House will also discuss the Coronavirus pandemic and the state's economy after the lockdown.

Gehlot accused Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati of acting at the behest of the BJP, referring to her party's petition in the high court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress last year. The Chief Minister claimed that MLAs have been getting calls after Governor Kalraj Mishra agreed Wednesday night to convene a session from August 14. Gehlot said earlier the 'rate' was Rs 10 crore as the first instalment and Rs 15 crore as the second.

"Now, it is being asked how much do you want? This means that the rate has increased. Everyone knows who is doing the horse-trading," he said. Gehlot is trying to save his government after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled. The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the "conspiracy" to topple the state government.

'We will not spare the BJP'

The Chief Minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.

He said the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should give up their 'intention' of toppling the elected government and instead try to save lives from Coronavirus. The state and the Centre should together work on this but, unfortunately, their priority is to topple governments, he alleged.

"People will not forgive the BJP for the situation they have created. We will not spare them and completely expose them in the state and the country," he said. Gehlot said the BJP conspiracy to topple his government will not succeed and it will complete its five-year term. Including the 19 dissidents, the Congress has 11 MLAs in the 200-member assembly. The BJP has 72.

