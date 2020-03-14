Days After Meeting Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu Launches "Jeetega Punjab" YouTube Channel

Days after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, a former minister in Punjab government Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Saturday has launched his own channel on YouTube to connect with the people. With 100 subscribers so far, Sidhu has posted a video on his Youtube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ (Punjab Will Win). The Jittega Punjab has a logo is inspired by Punjab’s state bird - the northern goshawk or ‘baaz’, reports added.

He said that he has taken the decision as he has a clarity of thoughts now and he will discuss “burning issues” on his channel. He added that he will carve out a roadmap for Punjab, something that he had said after meeting Sonia Gandhi. As per reports, Sidhu’s office was quoted saying: “It is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance. After nine months of contemplation and self-renewal, the former minister, four-term Member of Parliament and MLA Amritsar East will be vocal on the burning issues of Punjab and strive to carve out a concrete roadmap for the resurrection of Punjab as a welfare state.”

Appealing to the people to “be part of the resurrection”, Sidhu said: “The whole world is my country, all mankind my brethren, to do good my religion – Inspired Sidhuism. The icons of the channel are Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh. They are the epitomes of our glorious past, good governance, courage, sacrifice and role models for our future generations,” he said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu surfaces, meets Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka; presents 'Punjab roadmap'

Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Days after reports of came in of Navjot Singh Sidhu in talks with Arvind Kejriwal led AAP, he has released a press note with a picture of him meeting Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and party's UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. On Thursday, in the press note, Sidhu said that he was called by the party high command, and presented his roadmap for Punjab that he had also presented while he was a cabinet minister. In what seemed to be a dig at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, he said that both Priyanka and Sonia heard the roadmap that would bring the old glory of Punjab back and would help it rise again.

Sidhu had gone underground after his resignation in June last year, and was seen only during the opening of Kartarpur corridor when he was invited by Pakistan. Earlier on Feb 20, refuting claims of Sidhu's alleged shift to AAP, Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka, clarified that Sidhu is in Congress and will remain in it. Moreover, he claimed that AAP is getting desperate as they do not have a face in Punjab. AAP has openly welcomed Sidhu time and again.

'Will make Sidhu a hero,' conspires Pak's PM Imran deviously

Sidhu's resignation

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu ad sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was given the power and new and renewable energy portfolio and was divested of the ministry of Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments. While he tendered his resignation as Punjab minister, the cricketer-turned-politician later confirmed that he will remain with the Congress.

AAP confirms being open to Navjot Sidhu; 'no talks yet,' says Mann as Kejriwal eyes Punjab