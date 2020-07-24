Navjot Sidhu Sends Complaint Letter To CM Amarinder As Rift In Punjab Congress Returns

Almost a year after resigning from the Punjab Cabinet over rift with CM Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu broke his silence and wrote a letter to the Chief Minister. On Friday, Sidhu sent a letter to Amarinder Singh and expressed his resentment to the government regarding the development of Amritsar. He claimed that his constituency has been ignored after his resignation from the Cabinet.

This is the first time since the rift emerged between Punjab Congress that Sidhu has communicated to Captain Amarinder directly. Citing several 'stalled' works in his constituency, Sidhu in his letter said that it is 'unfortunate but true', that nothing has moved in his constituency since he resigned. Navjot Singh Sidhu is an MLA from Amritsar East.

Sidhu wants resurrection

Sidhu has in March this year, launched his own channel on YouTube to 'connect with the people'. With 40.8K subscribers so far, Sidhu in his Youtube channel ‘Jittega Punjab’ (Punjab Will Win) highlights his role as a leader bringing 'reform in Punjab'. While launching his channel, he had said that he has taken the decision as he has a clarity of thoughts now and he will discuss “burning issues” on his channel. He had added that he will carve out a roadmap for Punjab and that his channel is a platform to propel Punjab towards revival and renaissance. He had appealed to people to 'be part of the resurrection'.

Sidhu's resignation

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections last year, Sidhu had sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was given the power of a new portfolio - renewable energy portfolio and was divested of the ministry of Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments. While he tendered his resignation as Punjab minister, the cricketer-turned-politician later confirmed that he will remain with the Congress.

Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra

Months later, Sidhu met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sidhu said that he was called by the party high command, and presented his roadmap for Punjab that he had also presented while he was a cabinet minister. In what seemed to be a dig at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, he said that both Priyanka and Sonia heard the roadmap that would bring the old glory of Punjab back and would help it rise again. Sidhu had gone underground after his resignation in June last year after his resignation and was seen only during the opening of Kartarpur corridor when he was invited by Pakistan.

