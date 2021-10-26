Navjot Sidhu To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today; Uttarakhand & Rajasthan Netas Summoned: Sources

Amid the continued attack of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, party chief Sonia Gandhi is set to meet him in Delhi on Tuesday, report sources. Apart from Sidhu, Gandhi will also meet top party leaders from Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Congress is going through internal tussles in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Sidhu rebels again

Recently, Sidhu opined that Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every Punjabi. Adding that Punjab is facing a financial emergency, resources need to be brought back from private sectors, Sidhu asked 'Who will lead the initiative?'. Sidhu, who eyes the CM post, has been rebelling against his own aide - Charanjit Singh Channi who was selected as CM.

Sidhu has already written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi putting forth a list of 13 issues in the state. Listing Justice for sacrilege, drugs, agriculture, electricity, PPAs, Scheduled caste and Backward caste welfare, employment, Single window system and comparative advantage, Women and youth empowerment, liquor, sand mining, transport and cable mafia, he urged her to direct the state government to act in the interest of Punjab. Sidhu had previously rebelled against ex-CM Amarinder Singh, moving the High Command to assert his 'issues'.

Punjab turmoil

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.

Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi also after the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, but Channi has affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has announced that he will float his own party and eyes an alliance with BJP or Akali Dal factions.