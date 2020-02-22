Fadnavis Demands Apology From Waris Pathan, Says "Hindu Society Is Tolerant But Not Weak"

Demanding an apology from AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Hindu society is tolerant, but it is not weak. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis has posted his video, Heir Pathan He should apologize to the country.

He said: "We condemn Waris Pathan's statement. He should keep in mind that there are more than 100 crore Hindus in this country and therefore minorities are safe and they are free. Muslim nations do not give such freedom to their minorities. Hindu society is tolerant, but do not think they are weak. He should tender an unconditional apology and if he doesn't then strict action must be taken by the state government."

FIR filed

On Saturday, an FIR has been filed against him in Karnataka's Kalburgi. In the FIR, he has been accused under section 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) of Indian Penal Code. The complaint has been filed by a private lawyer.

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

After threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores', the former Byculla MLA also said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

"We have take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Waris Pathan: 'Why apologise?'

Later, when confronted for making a communal remark, Pathan refused to apologise. He blamed the BJP for making inflammatory comments. He insisted that he was the last person to speak against the country or any religion. Reasserting Muslims' claim over India, he alleged that BJP was trying to separate them from India.

"What kind of comments are being made by BJP leaders? Waris Pathan is the last person to speak against any religion or the country and will never do so. What is there to apologise? They are construing it in their own way," he said.

