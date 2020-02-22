Case Filed Against Waris Pathan, Giriraj Singh For Controversial Statements In Bihar Court

A case was registered in a Muzaffarpur court on Saturday against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan and Union minister Giriraj Singh for making controversial statements. Addressing an anti-CAA rally on February 19, Pathan said, "Time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crores but can dominate over 100 crore." Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on February 12 referred to Deoband as "Gangotri of terrorism" while blaming it for the birth of "most terrorists".The case has been filed by one M Raju Naiyar, a resident of Mithanpura area of Muzaffarpur district. The case has been filed under section 124A (sedition), 420 and 120-B of IPC. The next date of hearing in the case is March 4.

Earlier, an FIR was registered by Karnataka Police against Waris Pathan for his comment in which he said that 15 crore Muslims are "enough for 100 crore Hindus". Pathan was booked under section 117, 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

Giriraj Singh's hate speech

Giriraj Singh, a member of the Union Cabinet, in his latest communal speech, said that all Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan during the partition in 1947. Speaking in Bihar's Purnia on Wednesday, the BJP MP called it a "big lapse" by the ancestors, for which "we're paying the price for."

Calling for people to "commit" themselves to the nation, Giriraj Singh said, Before 1947, (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah called for an Islamic nation. It was a big lapse by our ancestors that we're paying the price for. If at that time Muslim brothers had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we wouldn't be in this situation. If Bharatvanshiyas don't get shelter here where will they go?" The statement by a Union Minister comes at a time with the ruling BJP is facing flak over the contentious citizenship law, proposed NRC and NPR, that critics have viewed as 'polarising' towards the Muslim community in the country.

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

Earlier, a video had surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

