Nawab Malik: Kejriwal's Dedication To Work Made AAP Win Delhi Election

Senior NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister of Maharastra Nawab Malik on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's determination and dedication towards his work made him and his party win the Assembly elections in Delhi by such a huge margin yet again.

Appreciating Kejriwal's work for Delhi and its people Malik said, "Arvind Kejriwal's re-election is the result of his determination and dedication towards his work. I congratulate him for the win. He has done a good job. People of Delhi have shown their faith in him. We are hopeful he will continue with his work for the development of Delhi and its people."

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath

After registering a thumping victory in the Delhi polls, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. Along with him, six other ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam took the oath of office. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

Kejriwal invites Delhi

Just a few hours before the swearing-in ceremony, Kejriwal took to Twitter and invited Delhiites once again for the ceremony. Referring to himself as "Son of Delhi", Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony. He said, "Delhiites, I am going to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son."

आज तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लूंगा। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने रामलीला मैदान जरूर आइएगा।pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020

Although the party had declared that they will not invite any opposition leaders for the swearing-in ceremony, they had sent an invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MPs and MLAs for the ceremony. However, the invitees did not attend the ceremony.

The list of invitees include-international tennis player Sumit Nagal; Delhi government school student and Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana beneficiary who cracked IIT Vijay Kumar; mohalla clinic doctor Alka; bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee; night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz; bus marshall Arun Kumar; Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi; and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta. 'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar was a 'special invitee'.

