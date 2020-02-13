NCP's Nawab Malik Backs Sena MP Anil Desai's Proposal To Incentivise Family Planning

Senior NCP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday reacted to the private member bill proposed in the upper house regarding the introduction of incentives to promote limiting the number of children to two per family. Malik said that the Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai has only suggested incentives to the people who want to go for family planning. Supporting the bill he also said that an amendment to support family planning should not be opposed.

Speaking to the media Malik said, "Anil Desai has only said that soaps [sic] should be given to those who adopt family planning. Since the 1970s, the country has been trying for family planning. Earlier the slogan was - Next Child, Not Right Now. Later came the slogan - Hum Do Humare Do. However, if family planning is made compulsory, then obviously the people won't accept."

The Minority Affairs Minister also took a jibe at the BJP by saying, "Delhi has done an operation on the lotus and finished it then and there. The BJP is always saying that in the next three to six months, they will form the government but I think this is being said just to keep a watch on those members, who want to leave the party."

The proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill

On February 9, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai has moved a private member bill in the upper house proposing the introduction of incentives to promote limiting the number of children to two per family. Reportedly, the Shiv Sena MP has introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill to introduce a new provision – Article 47A into Part IV of the Constitution of India to incentivise people who keep their family limited to two children and seeks to withdraw every concession from people who fail to adhere to the small family norm.

“47A. The State shall promote small family norms by offering incentives in taxes, employment, education, etc. to its people who keep their family limited to two children and shall withdraw every concession from and deprive such incentives to those not adhering to small family norm, to keep the growing population under control,” the proposed new article 47A reads.

(with ANI inputs)