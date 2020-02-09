NCP's Nawab Malik Confident AAP Will Form Delhi Govt, Says BJP Failed To Communalise Polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in Delhi. Slamming the BJP, Malik said that the party tried to communalise the election but their efforts failed clearly.

Speaking to the media Malik said, "Exit polls made it clear AAP will form a govt in Delhi. The results will be the same as exit polls. BJP tried to communalise the elections but they failed to get the benefit out of it. The people of Delhi are intelligent, they will give their mandate to the BJP."

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Survey

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished polling on Saturday - February 8, is projected to be won by AAP, according to the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls. While the polls saw a meagre 57 per cent voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP, and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Delhi Poll Campaign

Political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the Assembly elections. The fight between BJP and AAP intensified in the past month. While BJP is contested the elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP campaigned on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

