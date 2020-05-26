Maharashtra: NCP Agrees With Rahul Gandhi, Says 'all Three Parties Happy Together'

Amid reports of strained relations between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that the three parties are happy together and serving the people of Maharashtra. This statement for Malik comes after Rahul Gandhi in an interaction with media on Tuesday said that Congress is just a 'supporting' party and not the 'decision-maker.'

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader stated that Rahul Gandhi is right when he said Maharashtra does not have a Congress Government and added that Maharashtra has the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government.

Mr. @RahulGandhi is right when he said, Maharashtra does not have a Congress Government, he said so because Maharashtra has the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government.

Those trying to distort his statement must stop, the 3 parties are happy together and serving the people of Maharashtra. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) May 26, 2020

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has sensationally distanced his party from the ongoing COVID crisis in the state.

Putting the onus on Sharad Pawar-led NCP and CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Rahul Gandhi in an interaction with media on Tuesday said that Congress is just a 'supporting' party and not the 'decision-maker.' In what is seen as an admission of cracks within the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Rahul Gandhi went on to say that there is a 'difference' between running a government and supporting it. Rahul Gandhi said Maharashtra was suffering on account of 'connectivity'.

He said: "We are just supporting the Maharashtra government. We are not the decision-maker here. We are decision-maker in Punjab, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and in Puducherry. There is a difference between unning the government and supporting it."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets CM Uddhav

Claiming 'stability' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut earlier in the day said that the CM has met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Matoshri and discussed the current situation in the state. Mocking the BJP, he claimed that 'those spreading news about the instability' of MVA government should know that there is nothing to worry about. Earlier, BJP leader and former CM Narayan Rane demanded President's rule in the state after meeting Governor Koshiyari on Monday.

The Uddhav government is facing heat as the Coronavirus crisis in the state is worsening. The latest meeting comes about a week after Pawar had held a discussion with CM Uddhav to discuss the challenges triggered by Coronavirus crisis, after which he urged the Centre to resume Mumbai Local train services.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2436 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 60 deaths, on Monday. 1186 patients were discharged taking the total recoveries to 15,786. The state's total count stands at 52,667 and 1695 deaths with Mumbai contributing to 31,972 cases and 1026 deaths.

