Nawab Malik Says Trump's India Visit Is An Advertisement Ahead Of US Presidential Polls

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday labelled US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India as a "political visit" that will influence the upcoming Presidential elections in the United States that is scheduled later this year. Malik said, just as 'Howdy Modi!' "advertised Prime Minister Modi, 'Kem Chho, Trump!' will advertise Donald Trump".

"Trump's is a political visit. The visit will affect the elections in America. However, Indians there are quite intelligent and will not fall for this gimmick," said Nawab Malik. "While 'Howdy Modi!' advertised Prime Minister Modi, Donald Trump is going to be advertised here," he added.

Donald Trump's visit to India

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US President is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of PM Modi. A day after the announcement, PM Modi tweeted that India will offer a memorable welcome to the "esteemed guests" and the visit would contribute to further strengthening the friendship between India and US.

Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests.



This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2020

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Donald Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad similar to the 'Howdy Modi!' function that was addressed by Trump and Modi in Houston in September last year. The US President is also scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal along with Melania Trump.

Donald Trump's re-election 2020

Donald Trump, who seeks re-election into the White House, had launched his campaign a day after getting sworn-in as the 45th US President in January 2017. While Trump's 2016 campaign was mired in alleged Russian collusion, a formal House inquiry found that Trump had solicited a foreign power - Ukraine's - help in his 2020 re-election bid.

Trump who has been backed unopposed by the Republican party will face the Democratic presidential nominee in November - the democratic race is currently led by Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

