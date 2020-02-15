Sena Slams Trump For 'India's Exclusion From Developing Countries'; Links US 2020 Election

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday, slammed the United States move to exclude India from the list of 'developing nations'. Saamana stated that firing off the shoulder of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the US took this step giving a shock to the Indian economy. Lamenting over the loss of tax subsidies lost on Indian goods, Saamana stated that India's international businessmen will also face ire because of this move.

Slamming Trump's agenda, Saamana stated that India, China and South Korea have been excluded from the 'developing' list right ahead of his India visit - breaking the tradition of 'good tidings' ahead of a visit. It added that PM Modi was personally monitoring the preparations for 'Kem Chho Trump' - Trump's mega event in Ahmedabad. Alleging that Trump had excluded India to appease American companies ahead of his 2020 re-election bid, Saamana adds that Trump had announced India as a developed nation by citing its inclusion in the G-20 nations.

In a shocking move on Tuesday, the United States Trade Representatives (USTR) removed India's from its list of countries that are designated as developing. Moreover, it also amended the lists of developing and least-developed countries that are eligible for preferential treatment with respect to countervailing duties (CVD) investigations - making it easier to impose CVD on Indian goods. Any country in the list is protected, as a CVD investigation must be terminated if the offending subsidy are negligible.

Now, India which was on the list till February 10 and was eligible for relaxed standards, is under lower levels of protection against a CVD investigation. The new lists consist of 36 developing countries and 44 least developed countries. Apart from India, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia too have been made ineligible to for the 2% de minimis standard (too trivial or minor to merit consideration).

Trump, who seeks re-election into the White House, had launched his campaign a day after getting sworn-in as the 45th US President in January 2017. While Trump's 2016 campaign was mired in alleged Russian collusion, a formal House inquiry found that Trump had solicited a foreign power - Ukraine's - help in his 2020 re-election bid. Trump who has been backed unopposed by the Republican party will face the Democratic presidential nominee in November - the democratic race is currently led by Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

