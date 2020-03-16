'BJP Wants To Come To Power Through The Back Door': NCP's Nawab Malik On MP Politics

While speaking about the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik claimed that the BJP was holding its MLAs 'hostage' because they did not have any trust in their party workers. "The way MLAs have been held hostages, the BJP shows that they have no trust in their party workers," he said.

The ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh has extended to hotel politics in Jaipur, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. The BJP MLAs are currently lodged at a resort in Gurugram in Haryana. Oddly, Malik didn't recall that just about every involved party had done the same a few months ago when the Maharashtra government was being formed.

'Through the back door'

Amid uncertainty over a delay in the floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Sunday stated that he will make a decision over the floor test soon. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.

"The speaker has the right to work the assembly as per the rules. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP wants to come to power through back door, through money, muscle power, and every other wrong way. CM Kamal Nath has said that he has the majority, the rules will be decided by the speaker. Dictating a speaker by the governor is not fair," said Nawab Malik.

The NCP leader also spoke about the Coronavirus crisis in the country which has hit Maharashtra particularly hard with the state recording the highest number of cases at 32. "It is true that Coronavirus patients in Maharashtra are the highest in the country. The number of people coming in from abroad is also higher. We have an international airport that is why our Coronavirus count is higher. Schools, colleges and public gatherings are banned Section 144 has been imposed, people do not need to worry," assured the Maharashtra Minister.

