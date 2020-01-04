Delay In Portfolio Allocation As New Ministries To Be Formed In Maha Cabinet: Nawab Malik

Amid the confusion over Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday confirmed that there has been a delay in the portfolio allocation in the Maha Vikas Aghadi led state government. Malik said that the reason for the delay is because there are new ministries to be formed. Further talking about the new ministries, he said that there will be a Chief Minister's office (CMO) and a different Metro department in the new cabinet.

Speaking to the media Malik said, "The reason for the delay is not due to anything else but because we are considering creating new departments, so its taking time. By Monday, portfolios will be sorted and allocated. CMO and Metro department will be newly formed in the cabinet."

Earlier, sources on Saturday said that there has been a persistent confusion in the Maha Vikas Adhadi over the distribution of portfolios. According to the sources, the Congress feels that they have not got a fair deal and is the reason behind the delay in portfolio sharing as they have demanded two more portfolios. Sources further mention that now NCP chief Sharad Pawar has the ball in his court as the veteran NCP leader is expected to find a solution to keep Congress happy.

Cabinet expansion

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and the CM's son Aaditya Thackeray. This led to considerable unease in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with many MLAs publicly voicing their displeasure after missing out on a Cabinet berth.

