NCB Drug Probe: Manjinder Singh Sirsa Files Complaint Against Karan Johar, Others

SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa on Tuesday 5.30 PM met Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Narcotic Control Bureau, in his office located at BSF headquarter, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, and submitted a complaint against director/producer Karan Johar, and other big Bollywood stars for allegedly organizing a drug party.

The complaint is registered against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others for 'consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences, cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.'

The complaint reads, 'the video of the party is glaring evidence about the incident of illicit drug traffic and abuse by persons belonging to the Indian film industry.'

I met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of @narcoticsbureau at BSF head quarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer @karanjohar & others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai

That party video must be investigated into! pic.twitter.com/QCK2GalUQq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 15, 2020

Urging immediate investigation in the matter, the complaint further reads, "The video circulated on social media is evidence clearly reflecting commission of cognizable offence and there is need of immediate action by NCB as there is probability that now these Bollywood stars will start tampering with the evidence available with them in digital form stored in their gadgets and other electronic devices."

Sirsa's complaint comes after Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in the drug case and revealed over 20 Bollywood celebrities' names in her interrogation with NCB.

