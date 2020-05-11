One In Every 5 Of India's Cases In City, NCP's Awhad Alleges 'strategy To Malign Mumbai'

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday expressed doubt over the soaring Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, alleging that analysis that it is doing badly was a 'planned strategy'. He also stated that politics over Mumbai is intolerable. This despite Mumbai reporting 875 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 19 deaths on Sunday.

Awhad alleges 'planned strategy'

Jitendra Awhad tweeted and questioned over the rising number of cases in Mumbai and whether the situation is really serious. He also indirectly stated that the situation has been intentionally plotted to malign the image of Mumbai City internationally.

Is #Mumbai really doing so bad or is it a planned strategy to malign #Mymumbai internationally

Politics with #Mumbai intolerable — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) May 11, 2020

Mumbai: 875 new cases on Sunday

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases. The city reported over 875 new Coronavirus cases and 19 deaths. In addition, 212 patients were discharged taking the tally to 3004 recovered. As per Sunday, the city's tally currently stands at 13,564 cases and 508 fatalities, accounting for about one in every five cases in India.

