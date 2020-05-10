Maharashtra Min Jitendra Awhad Fights COVID-19; Says 'going Back Home Safely'

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday apprised about his health and said that that his fight with Coronavirus has been successful. Awhad got admitted to a private hospital in Mulund on April 22, after experiencing fever and high blood pressure. Awhad had earlier quarantined himself after his security staff tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The minister in a message had earlier said that his first test was negative for Coronavirus, but as a precaution, he has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days.

However, taking to Twitter, the minister said that he is cured and is returning home. He added that everyone must be ready to fight for the progress of Maharashtra with the same enthusiasm and vigour.

गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून कोरोनाशी देत असलेल्या माझ्या लढाईस यश आलेलं असून मी आज सुखरूप घरी जात आहे. यापुढे ही तुमचं प्रेम आणि आशिर्वाद असंच राहू द्या. परत एकदा त्याच उत्साहात आणि त्याच जोमात पुरोगामी महाराष्ट्रासाठी पुन्हा लढण्यास सज्ज होऊया. — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) May 10, 2020

READ: Uddhav Thackeray to be elected unopposed to MLC as Congress caves to Sena, fields 1 seat

READ: Indian Railways to gradually restart operations with 15 passenger trains from May 12

COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Police Continues To Increase

A total of 72 personnel of the Maharashtra police have tested positive of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, leading to increased security issues for the state government. Amongst those infected, seven are police officers whilst the rest are police personnel.

In total, 786 police personnel have tested positive, with 88 of those being police officers. On Friday, an assistant sub-inspector attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Mumbai died. He tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. He died in the early hours of Friday after being admitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with COVID-19-like symptoms, an official said. With 20,228 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country. The state has recorded 779 deaths.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Railways to gradually resume services from May 12;cases at 62939

READ: 132 eminent Indian personalities oppose Pulitzer award to Kashmiri AP photographers