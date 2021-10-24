NCP Questions Ghulam Nabi Azad On J&K Terror Dip Claim: 'Is Ex-CM For Art 370 Abrogation?'

Countering Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad's admission on the recession of J&K terror, NCP MP Majeed Memon on Sunday questioned if Azad 'approved abrogation of Article 370'. Memon asks if the former Jammu-Kashmir CM's remark was 'complimentary to Home Minister Amit Shah' who is currently visiting the Union territory. Azad had stated that terrorism in J&K was under control after holding discussions with a delegation of Congress that comprised representatives from 10 districts and 40 constituencies.

NCP: Is Azad approving abrogation of Art 370?

Is former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi impliedly approving abrogation of Art 370 by saying that terror activities have receded in recent times. Is it complimentary to HM who is currently on local tour ? — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) October 24, 2021

"All were of the opinion that terrorism is under control in Jammu and Kashmir," said Azad in a video accessed by Republic Media Network. The Congress leader in the video can also be heard speaking of the involvement of a foreign agency in spreading violence in the region. "They want to increase enmity in our religion," he said. Citing the example of the recent killing of a girl in the region, he added, "it's a good thing that from 40 constituencies, A to Z everyone said that this is condemnable".

Azad's words were welcomed by the BJP. Its leader RPN Singh said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad knows what happening on ground in Kashmir whereas Rahul Gandhi’s knowledge is restricted to Twitter. Rahul does not realize what Ghulam Nabi Azad does, because he (Rahul) only makes statements that suit the Pakistan narrative". Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Srinagar on Saturday, flagging off the first Sharjah-Srinagar flight, will address rally in Jammu today - his first visit since Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.

In contrast, Rahul Gandhi on his Srinagar visit, said, "Ghulam Nabi Azadji asked me to raise the issue of Kashmir in Parliament. But I want to tell you we are not allowed to speak there. We were shouted down whenever we want to raise the issue of J&K or Pegasus," Amid the spate of civilian killings, he tweeted, "Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism has neither stopped due to demonetization nor after the removal of Article 370. The Central Government has completely failed to provide security".

Amit Shah slams terror apologists

Addressing members of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Club in Srinagar, on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I came here to Kashmir after more than 2 years. I feel very happy and obliged looking at the youth of the valley. Terrorism has reduced, stone pelting has become invisible and ...I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace of J&K, no one can obstruct development here. It's our commitment." Commenting on the 18 month 4G internet ban, Shah explained, " Kashmir youth has been saved due to curfew, internet suspension. Had there been no curfew, don't know how many lives would have been lost."