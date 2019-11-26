NCP Releases The List Of 162 MLAs, Ajit Pawar’s Name Missing: Letter Accessed

The NCP on Tuesday, November 26, released the letter of majority submitted to the Governor on November 25. The letter consists of names and signatures of 162 MLAs from the Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP and other independents. The major name missing in the letter is NCP's Ajit Pawar who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra under CM Devendra Fadnavis.

See the letter here:

READ | Shiv Sena And NCP Tout Numbers Ahead Of SC Verdict On Maharashtra Floor Test

Name of Shiv Sena MLAs:

READ | Irrigation Scam Probe Still Underway: Maharashtra ACB Chief Refutes Ajit Pawar Clean Chit

Names of NCP MLAs:

Names of Congress MLAs & independent candidates:

READ | NCP, Shiv Sena And Congress Leaders Sent To Different Hotels In And Around Mumbai

'We are 162'

Later on Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. With banners proclaiming 'We are 162', Raut had earlier invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning, November 23, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil in his place.

READ | Ganguly's Banter About Obedience With His Daughter Sana Will Make Your Day