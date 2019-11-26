Ganguly's Banter About Obedience With His Daughter Sana Will Make Your Day

With the success of the historic pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly expressed his delight and gratitude to the jam-packed audience at Kolkata who had flocked to see the first-ever Day-Night contest. As Ganguly took to his social media to share a picture of himself from the post-match presentation, he engaged in friendly banter with his daughter Sana Ganguly. Sana asked her father what is it that he did not like for having a grim expression on his face in the photo to which the BCCI President replied that it was her disobedience. Ganguly's daughter was quick to give it back with full wit and said that she was learning it from the former skipper himself. The friendly banter caught the attention of the netizens who admired the relationship shared between Ganguly and his daughter Sana.

Sourav Ganguly shares a picture from D/N Test

Ganguly & Sana's banter

'Brings back memories of the 2001 Test'

Former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly while speaking to a news agency said that the enormous crowd gathered to watch the first-day night Test was surreal and it felt as if it was a World Cup Final. "This has never been witnessed in a Test match before. When was the last time that such a huge crowd had gathered to watch a Test match? It feels like a World Cup Final. This is what Test cricket should be about," Ganguly said. The former India captain also added that the match reminded him of the iconic Test against Australia back in 2001 where Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman had helped the team register an unlikely win. "If you ask me, it brings back memories of the 2001 Test match. It feels amazing. Test cricket should witness such kinds of packed stadiums," Ganguly said.

