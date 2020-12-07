NCP Responds As BJP Cites Sharad Pawar's Past Farm Reform Push; Says 'tried For Consensus'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) issued a clarification on the controversy with regards to its chief Sharad Pawar's letter to former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2010 and 2011, amid the farm law protests, wherein he had batted for the same reforms as agriculture minister.

Speaking about it, NCP said that the Model APMC Act of 2003 was introduced by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government while adding that state governments were reluctant to implement the act. NCP also went on to point out that the three farm laws have 'raised doubts and insecurity' among the farmers in terms of several issues including MSP and the PM Modi-led government 'failed to satisfy' the valid doubts of the farmers and oppositions. In the 2010 and 2011 letters written by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he had suggested changes in the APMC Act and firmly advocated the changes that have now been brought about by the farm laws and have led to farmers' protest.

"Model APMC Act 2003 was introduced by Vajpayee govt. However, many state governments were reluctant to implement it at that point of time. The new farm bill has raised several doubts & insecurity in minds of farmers regarding MSP & other issues which the govt has failed to address. Modi Govt couldn't form broader consensus & has failed to satisfy legitimate apprehensions of the farmers & entire opposition," said the NCP.

While hailing Sharad Pawar, NCP added, "As agriculture minister, Pawar tried to form a broader consensus among State Agriculture Marketing Boards by inviting suggestions for implementation of the Act. The benefit of farmers as per the model APMC Act was explained to the various state government and many governments came forward to implement it."

NCP Chief's letter to Sheila Dixit and SS Chouhan

As per the letter shared by ANI in a tweet, in his letter to Shelia Dixit in 2010, Sharad Pawar pointed out that 'well- functioning markets' are essential to improve growth, employment and economic development in rural areas in the agricultural sector. The NCP chief further pointed out that this requires huge investment in market infrastructure as well as the participation of the private sector. Sharad Pawar then advocated the changes in the APMC act which are one of the reasons behind the current farmers' protests in his 2010 letter to the then Delhi CM Sheila Dixit.

In his 2011 letter to then Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sharad Pawar pointed out the importance of private sector's participation in the Mandis for agricultural reforms while advocating changes in the APMC Act. He further added that this move will 'encourage private sector investment in marketing infrastructure and providing alternate competing marketing channels' which will be beneficial for the farmers, consumers as well as the traders. "I am sure that this will mean reduced intermediation costs and post-harvest losses as well as the enhanced supply of the produce and greater farmer share in consumers' price," read Sharad Pawar's letter to Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

NCP issues clarification on controversy over Sharad Pawar's letters (attached in tweet) of 2010 & 2011 to Sheila Dixit & SS Chouhan. "Model APMC Act 2003 was introduced by Vajpayee govt. However, many state govts were reluctant to implement it at that point of time," party says. pic.twitter.com/NbLzXBOKLo — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

BJP Slams NCP Chief over farm laws

Earlier on Sunday, BJP hit back at the opposition parties and reminded them of the similar demands they had made when the party was not in power. BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh on Sunday shared an article from an English daily dated back to 2008, headlined "Allow corporates to procure wheat: Farmers". The BJP leader also hit back at NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar who is backing farmers' protest against the contentious agri reforms. Santhosh, sharing a copy of the letter, said Pawar in 2010 wrote to the then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit that the agriculture sector needs well-functioning markets to drive growth, employment and economic prosperity in the rural area of the country.

This was in 2008 . Farmers of Punjab & Haryana demanding allowing of corporates in agri marketing . Just understand the duplicity of the same unions now . #FarmersWithModi pic.twitter.com/J8axVbOkba — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 6, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)