Owaisi Lashes Out At Sena-Cong-NCP For Asking Centre About Ending Loudspeakers At Mosques

Slamming the Shiv Sena for asking the Centre take steps to stop the use of loudspeakers in Mosques, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the law is already in place to regulate the use of loudspeakers. Hitting out at the alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the Hyderabad MP taunted that NCP and Congress pretend to be 'secular' and they have provided a certificate to Sena. Claiming that Shiv Sena is trying to gain 'political points' by being anti-Muslim, Owaisi sarcastically said that the 'secular INC-NCP' alliance with Sena means their statement isn't 'radicalisation.'

Shiv Sena asks Centre to stop use of loudspeakers at Mosques

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded that the Centre take steps to stop the use of loudspeakers at Mosques to curb noise pollution. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the issue is of noise pollution and environment protection. "The Centre should promulgate an ordinance to stop loudspeakers on mosques to prevent noise pollution," it said.

The comments came amid a row over Shiv Sena's Mumbai South vibhag pramukh (division head) Pandurang Sakpal's suggestion of holding an 'Azaan' recital competition for Muslim children. The editorial said BJP's criticism of the Sena leader praising 'Azaan' was similar to describing farmers agitating on the Delhi borders as "Pakistani terrorists". Defending Sena leader Sakpal, the editorial said he had only suggested to a Muslim foundation to hold an online 'Azaan' competition so that people don't crowd outside, and celebrate rituals and festivals digitally from home.

