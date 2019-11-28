Maharashtra: NCP Workers From Pandharpur Request Cabinet Post For Their MP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers from Pandharpur on Thursday met party supremo Sharad Pawar and requested a State Cabinet post for their MLA Bhalke Bharat. According to reports, an NCP worker said, "We met Pawar Sahab, he was in a really good mood and we believe that he will positively think about our proposal and we will get justice." On the other hand, another NCP worker said, "Even if we do not get the ministerial post, we will work for Sharad Pawar as we are his workers." The workers also lauded Pawar and the alliance partners- Congress and Shiv Sena to end the "dictatorship" in Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn-in as CM

Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray who was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi unanimously on Tuesday and is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Read: Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Read: Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath taking ceremony

Maha political scenario

As the BJP-Shiv Sena's decades-long 'Mahyuti' fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. Since the alliance could not prove their majority by the given deadline, the President's rule was imposed in the state. Earlier on Saturday morning, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. However, on Tuesday, Ajit Pawar resigned from his post, which was followed by Devendra Fadnavis' resignation. Uddhav Thackeray is all set to take an oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, November 28.

Read: Supriya Sule tweets as 'Sun rises', promises to work for better Maharashtra

Read: FULL: From Pawars to Thackerays, Amit Shah breaks silence on stunning Maharashtra politics

(WITH ANI INPUTS)