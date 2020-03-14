Big Fight: NCP Calls BJP 'Bharat Jalao Party' In Response To Being Called A 'virus'

Against the backdrop of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Delhi, speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly, NCP cabinet ministers referred to BJP as 'Bharat Jalao Party'. Huge ruckus was witnessed in the Assembly on Saturday, especially by the BJP MLAs who created chaos over issues like CAA, NPR.

Read: BJP MLAs Rake Up CAA-NPR In Maha Assembly; Speaker Adjourns Within 30 Mins Amid Ruckus

To this, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik responded by calling BJP- “Bharat Jalao Party”. The comment came in response to Sudhir Mungatiwar calling NCP a 'Virus.'

Nawab Malik in the assembly said, “Right to equality is a fundamental right. The opposition and I have equal rights to speak here. This Bharat Jalao virus is what is being done here. Delhi is burning. The country is burning. Mumbai is peaceful. This is the Bharat Jalao virus”.

Read: Maharashtra Government To Clear Bill Similar To Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act

Fadnavis raises concern over Bangladeshi migrants

Moreover, in the Assembly, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue of NPR and claimed that there are 1.5 crore Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. Fadnavis also blamed Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi ministers and the Home department for the speeches delivered and rumours over CAA.

Addressing media in Vidhan Bhavan, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “I raised CAA and NPR and showed how the government is hypocritical over this issue. CAA gives citizenship doesn't take it away. NPR won't ask for documents and was started by UPA. PFI has done terror funding for the protests, court will decide if it is terror funding but needs to be called this. The government is silent on this."

Read: Maha Plans Special Session To Clear Bill Similar To Disha Act

"Chief Minister meets Prime Minister and says CAA won't affect citizens and then comes to Mumbai and forms a committee under pressure from allies. I have said that Umar Khalid's statement in Amravati had two ministers present. This is vote bank politics”, he added.

"There is a corruption in the school meals schemes and Ministers of State, school education had actually objected but it wasn't understood. There should be a forensic investigation of the tender. Food supplies department procurement has issues and farmers have to give their produce to private firms and contracts are given to people favorites even those companies that are blacklisted. I have demanded an inquiry. In the Adivasi department also the tenders have malpractices. I have also demanded a ban on plastic flowers”, added the former Maharashtra CM.

Read: Coronavirus Positive Cases In Maharashtra Rise To 19