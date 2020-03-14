BJP MLAs Rake Up CAA-NPR In Maha Assembly; Speaker Adjourns Within 30 Mins Amid Ruckus

In a bid to yet again corner the Shiv Sena yet again on CAA, NPR, Leader of Opposition and former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, raked up a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the Maharashtra Assembly - causing a ruckus in the Assembly. The ruling party MLAs - Nawab Malik and Chhagan Bhujbal contested that CAA which was an issue of the Central government and was being discussed in the Supreme Court must not be discussed in the state Assembly and the Speaker adjourned the session within 30 minutes. Previously, BJP had moved the Assembly for a discussion on the Act seeking the government clear stance on the issue as CM Uddhav Thackeray & Dy. CM Ajit Pawar have opposed Congress-NCP's stance on the issue.

BJP rakes up CAA-NPR again

"The government is spreading misinformation about CAA, NPR on purpose. Umar Khalid said in Kolhapur 'Trump is coming, let us go and protest in front of him and show him the chaos (disquiet) in the country'. The stage where Umar Khalid stood was shared by a Maharashtra minister. The government is doing politics on CAA-NPR," he said to reporters in Mumbai.

Uddhav and Ajit Pawar's stance on CAA

Breaking ranks with NCP’s official position on CAA, Ajit Pawar maintained that the CAA, NPR would not take away anyone’s citizenship. Maintaining that some people were spreading “false information” about CAA and NPR, he called for more awareness on this issue. Similarly, Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray had asserted that the CAA was legislation to give citizenship to persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries and that NPR was a regular exercise like the Census - announcing the start of the process from May 1 in the state. NCP-Congress have maintained that they will 'inform' Thackeray about the act better.

Sena's conundrum on CAA

Sena after supporting the CAA in the Lok Sabha had walked out of the Rajya Sabha after its demanding that the refugees who enter through the Citizenship Bill must not be given voting rights for 25 years. This move to not vote against CAA of the Sena is in direct contradiction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's stance which states 'alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the secular fabric of the nation'. While Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva, both its allies have opposed the Act.

